Swiss Ambassador Georg Steiner calls on Minister Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner on Friday called on Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed including further promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in the health sector.

The minister said that Pakistan faced a tough time due to floods across the country as it affected major parts of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added massive damage had occurred which caused destruction of infrastructure, animal livestock and precious human lives. In many areas, fields crops were ready to reap were destroyed, especially women and children were affected the most, he added.

He said that Pakistan never faced such a natural disaster and added that the Primary and basic health units were completely devastated, which immediately need the help of the world to restore the health system.

He said that the government was utilizing all resources to restore the health system. He thanked the Government of Switzerland for its support to flood victims.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner said that their government was fully supporting the Government of Pakistan for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

He expressed deep sympathies over the current floods in Pakistan and the loss of lives and property and assured that the Government of Switzerland would continue its support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

He invited the minister to join Patients' Safety Conference being held in Switzerland in February next year.