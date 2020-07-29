Swiss ambassador hands over 2,000 high quality PPEs to PIMS

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat on Tuesday handed over about 2,000 high quality personal protective hazmat suits to the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for its frontline health workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat on Tuesday handed over about 2,000 high quality personal protective hazmat suits to the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for its frontline health workers.

Addressing the ceremony, the Swiss ambassador said that healthcare services through well planned and synchronized directions by the Government of Pakistan have played an efficient role in straightening the curve of COVID-19 related morbidity and mortality.

The frontline healthcare providers have delivered their best in alleviating the sufferings of patients, infected with coronavirus in Pakistan, he added.

He eulogized the professional work of frontline healthcare providers fighting with the pandemic across Pakistan.

Joint Executive Director, PIMS Dr Minhaj us Siraj, thanked the Swiss ambassador for this noble gesture.

While receiving the valuable gift, Dr. Siraj remarked that it was an extremely valuable contribution for keeping our healthcare workers safe from the deadly infection of COVID-19.

"The PPEs have been delivered at a very appropriate time when the tertiary care hospitals of the capital, especially PIMS is gearing up to restore its outdoor services for the general public, in the coming weeks," Dr Minhaj said.

These services were withheld in the wake of spread of COVID-19 since four months. The healthcare providers especially those working in outdoors of the hospital services would be better covered and protected while wearing the high quality disposable suits, he added.

The ambassador also expressed keen interest in the health system of Pakistan and the referral system modified in the wake of current pandemic.

He was informed that this year no case of dengue fever has yet been reported at the hospitals because of improved hygiene status of the community and lesser commercial activities due to smart lockdowns.