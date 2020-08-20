UrduPoint.com
Swiss Ambassador Meets Deputy Chairman Senate

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland Benedict de Cerjat made a courtesy call on Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla here Thursday in Parliament House, and exchanged views over trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest.

Saleem Mandviwalla while discussing trade and investment opportunities with Switzerland said that improving inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries will help enhance business and trade ties, said a press release.

He said that in addition to Parliamentary Groups he would like to visit Switzerland officially along with a business delegation to explore business and trade opportunities between the two countries.

Deputy Chairman Senate showed reservations towards the current USD 10 million Swiss investment in Pakistan and stressed the need for it to be increased.

He was of the view that knowledge avenues must be explored, especially in sectors of renewable energy and tourism.

Ambassador of Switzerland Benedict de Cerjat was of the view that Parliamentary visits are an excellent means of improving and enhancing relations between the two countries. This would also help strengthen the role of Institutions, he added.

Discussing renewable energy projects, the ambassador stressed the need to regulate Hydro and Solar projects through legislation.

He thanked the Deputy Chairman Senate for his hospitality and said that he looked forward to developing stronger links between the two countries through various parliamentary/business avenues.

The two leaders agreed that Pakistan will benefit greatly from knowledge sharing between the two countries.

