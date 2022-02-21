UrduPoint.com

Swiss Ambassador Meets Speaker PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat on Monday met with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Punjab Assembly to discuss matters of mutual interest besides economic and trade situation.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further enhance the cooperation between both the countries in tourism and other sectors.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that there were vast opportunities present in hydel power projects in Pakistan, adding that 10 dams of hydel power besides other hydel projects were being established to increase the ratio of hydel power production into national grid.

The Speaker said that both government and opposition were taken on board pertaining to legislation of Local Bodies' elections.

He said that Pakistan had always valued its relations with Switzerland, adding that mutual cooperation between both countries was needed in education, health, trade and investment. The Speaker also underlined the importance of strengthening relations in education including medicine, clinical science, psychology and economics & management.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat said that his appointment in Pakistan was a delightful career experience for him.

Later, he also visited the Punjab Assembly House and other sections.

During the meeting, Deputy Head of Mission Alberto Groff, Political Secretary Usama Qaiser, Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Luk were also present.

>