Swiss cyclists find ‘A Dream on Wheels’ in Pakistan’s valleys and mountains

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Pedaling across continents with nothing but determination and a passion for discovery, two Swiss tourists have reached Pakistan on their bicycles, embarking on a remarkable journey that not only spans thousands of kilometers but also bridges cultures and people along the way.

The adventure which started from Switzerland has turned into an unforgettable love affair with Pakistan for David Sieber and Natasha Heller, who after reaching the country describe the journey as “a dream come true.”

In an exclusive interview with this scribe, they have expressed deep admiration for Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality, describing their journey as one of the most memorable experiences of their lives.

David and Natasha also praised the government’s pro-tourism policies and efficient visa facilitation, which they said are making the country increasingly accessible for international travelers.

They said their cycling expedition gave them the unique opportunity to experience the country at a slower pace, enabling them to interact more closely with its people and culture.

“Cycling through Pakistan’s valleys and mountain passes feels like living in a dream,” Natasha said with a smile. “The landscapes are magical and in many ways remind us of Switzerland — though here, the scale is even more extraordinary.”

Unlike conventional tourists, the couple deliberately chose bicycles as their mode of travel, journeying through multiple countries before entering Pakistan. For them, pedaling through winding roads and rugged terrains offered an unmatched intimacy with the land and its people.

The couple explained that traveling by bicycle allowed them to appreciate every detail of their journey and to develop genuine connections with people along the way.

“Cycling means you see the world differently. You stop often, talk to locals, and share stories. In Pakistan, this opened so many doors for us,” David explained.

“We were constantly invited into homes, offered meals, and treated like family. The generosity of the people here is remarkable.”

The couple recounted how villagers not only guided them through difficult terrains but even assisted with bicycle repairs when needed. “Hospitality here is not just politeness—it comes from the heart,” Natasha added.

The Swiss tourists were equally impressed by the ease of traveling to Pakistan. They commended the government for streamlining the visa application process and providing quick approvals.

“We were pleasantly surprised at how quickly our visas were processed,” Natasha noted. “It was smooth, efficient, and encouraging. Such facilitation is crucial for attracting more international tourists.”

David added that simplified procedures give Pakistan an edge in the global tourism market. “The easier it is to travel, the more people will come. The government has recognized tourism as an opportunity and is making it accessible.”

For both travelers, Pakistan’s cuisine and cultural diversity proved to be highlights of their journey.

Natasha expressed her delight at discovering the variety of dishes.

“The food is absolutely delicious. Every region has its own unique flavors. From the vibrant street food of Lahore to the wholesome meals in Hunza, everything was a treat.”

David agreed, emphasizing that food in Pakistan is more than just sustenance. “It’s an experience of culture. Families insisted we share meals with them, often refusing to let us leave until we had eaten. That warmth is unforgettable.”

Discussing security concerns, the couple acknowledged that while Pakistan is largely safe, tourists occasionally encounter situations where they are escorted by police.

“We appreciate that security is taken seriously,” David said, “but it’s important that such measures are handled sensitively. Tourists should always feel welcome and respected if protection is needed.”

Natasha added that global perceptions about Pakistan being unsafe are misleading. “Many people abroad have the wrong image. We have cycled across the country for weeks and have only experienced kindness, care, and support.”

“Switzerland is famous for its mountains, but Pakistan’s ranges are beyond imagination,” David remarked.

“The Karakoram and Himalayas are unmatched in scale and majesty. If Switzerland’s mountains are like a smile, Pakistan’s are like an entire universe unfolding before you.”

Natasha added that Pakistan’s mountains retain a raw, untouched quality. “These peaks are not just natural wonders—they carry history, culture, and a sense of resilience. They feel alive.”

The couple praised Pakistan’s efforts to improve infrastructure and facilities for both domestic and international travelers. Natasha highlighted the growing culture of local tourism.

“It was heartening to see so many Pakistani families exploring their own country. It creates a vibrant atmosphere for everyone.”

David added that improvements in roads, guesthouses, and tourist services are clearly visible. “The ecosystem supporting tourism is strengthening.

From small tea shops to modern accommodations, everything adds value to the traveler’s experience. Pakistan is moving in the right direction.”

When asked what advice they would give to prospective tourists, both encouraged travelers not to hesitate.

“If you are thinking about Pakistan, just come,” David said. “It is safe, affordable, and astonishingly beautiful.”

Natasha added, “Don’t limit yourself to the mountains. Explore the people, the culture, and the food. That’s where the true beauty of Pakistan lies.”

The couple expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan. “We want to thank the people of Pakistan for welcoming us so warmly,” Natasha said. “This journey will stay with us forever.”

David added, “Pakistan has everything—majestic landscapes, rich culture, delicious food, and above all, incredible people. The world deserves to see this side of Pakistan.”

