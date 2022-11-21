Swiss delegation discusses post flood activities with Commissioner Malakand

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) ::A delegation of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) led by Program Manager, Caroline and Deputy Head Alberto Groff met Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at the Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif here on Monday.

Various areas of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting including SDC's support in post flood rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, hotel industry and sensitization of local people on climate change.

Commissioner Malakand briefed the delegation about the damage caused by the recent floods of 2022 which badly affected the roads, communications and the hotel industry in the district.

He emphasized the need to extend more cooperation to the disaster affected areas.

The commissioner also thanked the delegation for visiting Swat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Khan, Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan and Assistant to Commissioner (Development) Fazal Ali were also present in the meeting.