UrduPoint.com

Swiss Delegation Discusses Post Flood Activities With Commissioner Malakand

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Swiss delegation discusses post flood activities with Commissioner Malakand

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) ::A delegation of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) led by Program Manager, Caroline and Deputy Head Alberto Groff met Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at the Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif here on Monday.

Various areas of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting including SDC's support in post flood rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, hotel industry and sensitization of local people on climate change.

Commissioner Malakand briefed the delegation about the damage caused by the recent floods of 2022 which badly affected the roads, communications and the hotel industry in the district.

He emphasized the need to extend more cooperation to the disaster affected areas.

The commissioner also thanked the delegation for visiting Swat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Khan, Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan and Assistant to Commissioner (Development) Fazal Ali were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Flood Swat Hotel Saidu Malakand Sohail Khan Muhammad Ali Post Industry

Recent Stories

New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

40 minutes ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

4 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.