Swiss Delegation Visits Lahore Fort

A four-member Swiss delegation, led by Jen Raini Forner, visited the Badshahi Masjid and Lahore Fort here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A four-member Swiss delegation, led by Jen Raini Forner, visited the Badshahi Masjid and Lahore Fort here on Thursday.

The delegation laid a wreath on the grave of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The delegation was on a two-day visit of provincial capital.

On the first day, the members visited Wahga border and observed the flag-lowering ceremony.

The delegation was presented souvenir by the Punjab government officials on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

