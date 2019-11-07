Swiss Delegation Visits Lahore Fort
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:28 PM
A four-member Swiss delegation, led by Jen Raini Forner, visited the Badshahi Masjid and Lahore Fort here on Thursday
The delegation laid a wreath on the grave of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
The delegation was on a two-day visit of provincial capital.
On the first day, the members visited Wahga border and observed the flag-lowering ceremony.
The delegation was presented souvenir by the Punjab government officials on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.