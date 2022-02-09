Swiss envoy calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF personnel professionalism

Ambassador of Switzerland Benedict de Cerjat on Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland Benedict de Cerjat on Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of thetwo countries.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.