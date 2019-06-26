Swiss envoy calls on Governor

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Ambassador of Switzerland in Pakistan , Thomas Kolly called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor , Shah Farman at Governor 's House, on Wednesday.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The prospects for further promotion of tourism and bilateral trade between Switzerland and Pakistan especially came under discussion and the governor highlighted the potential opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged tribal districts in this respect.

He also assured every possible support and cooperation in making this possible.

Mannual Beffler, Head of Humanitarian Aid, Principal Secretary to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nizam-ud-Din and others were also attended the meeting.