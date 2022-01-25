Swiss envoy calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, Benedict De Cerjat Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

They discussed investment opportunities between two countries and political and security situation in the region including Afghanistan.

Shah Farman also informed the visiting dignitary about deposits of precious mineral in the province and its capacity to produce saffron, olives and honey. He said that there are ample investment opportunities in KP and the province is richly endowed with many gifts of nature that can be explored for promotion of tourism.

On the occasion, Swiss envoy expressed interests to invest in the province and to promote commerce and trade between two countries.