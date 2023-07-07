Open Menu

Swiss FM To Arrive In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:24 AM

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

The Foreign Office spokesperson says a high level delegation is also accompanying him which includes three members of the Swiss Parliament and other senior officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Casis arrives in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, a high level delegation is also accompanying him which includes three members of the Swiss Parliament and other senior officials.

During his visit, the Swiss Foreign Minister, who is also Federal Councilor, will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

He will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.

