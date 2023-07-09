Swiss Foreign Minister receives warm welcome

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A cultural reception was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to honour the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Sindh Minister for education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi, Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Jawed Nayab Laghari among others.

Swiss Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan after 17 years has been warmly welcomed by the Sindh government, which organized a brief ceremony under the banner of "Melodies of Sindh".

Minister Cassis and the parliamentary delegation from Switzerland were greeted with traditional Sindhi dance performances.

The Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah welcomed the Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs and the parliamentary delegates, expressing gratitude and acknowledging their role as ambassadors of Pak-Swiss friendship and promoters of Sindhi culture.

He expressed hope that the love and peace they experienced here will be shared in their own country.

Sardar Shah emphasized the need for collaboration in cultural exchange and promotion of tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Ignazio Cassis described the reception ceremony as a splendid memory and expressed his gratitude.

He mentioned that he has cherished many delightful moments of his life in Pakistan and expressed his commitment to continue the series of meetings aimed at bringing Pakistan and Switzerland closer.

He affirmed his intention to visit Sindh again in the future.

In his address, Mayor Karachi highlighted the unfortunate challenges faced by the country, especially the so called negative impact of Karachi. He emphasized that the delegates must have realized through their warm reception that the people here are peace-loving.

He further emphasized the ample opportunities for Swiss companies and other organizations to work and invest the city. The Mayor expressed a desire to collaborate in tourism and cultural initiatives.

The event also featured performances by renowned musicians and instrumentalists from the region. Borendo player Faqir Zulfikar, Surando player Muhammad Hassan Mirbahar, Murli player Sattar Jogi, Algoze player Akbar Khamiso Khan, Taj Mastani, and other artists showcased their talents and received tremendous appreciation from the guests.