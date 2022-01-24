Swiss-Pak mutual trade, economic cooperation much improved despite Covid-19 pandemic:Envoy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland Benedict De Carjat on Monday said mutual trade, economic relations between Switzerland and Pakistan has much improved during the last two years despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss envoy was speaking to members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during his visit to the Chamber's House here, said a press release.

He emphasized that there is huge potential to further strengthen bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation between the countries.

The ambassador said his country has given huge importance to further enhance mutual trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Acting president of the chamber Imran Khan Mohmand presided over the meeting. The sitting agreed to make joint initiatives and launch joint ventures to further cement bilateral trade, commerce and commercial cooperation between Pakistan and Switzerland.

Besides, former presidents Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zahidullah Shinwari, Sherbaz Bilour, executive members Haji Ghulam Hussain, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Naeem Qasmi, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Zahoor Khan, Ihsanullah, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Fazle Wahid, Shams Rahim, along with traders, importers and exporters were present in a large number on the occasion.

Imran Mohmand speaking on the occasion said, KP is a lucrative destination for foreign investment wherein huge potentials are available to make investment, including natural resources, mine, mineral, honey, handicraft, especially tourism sector.

The SCCI acting chief viewed that Switzerland was an important trade and investment partner of Pakistan and underlined the need for further enhancing the commercial relations between the two countries for mutual benefits of the two sides.

Furthermore he noted that Switzerland foreign direct investment in Pakistan is very high, providing more than 12000 employment to Pakistanis. He assured the visiting diplomat to extend every cooperation and support to further enlarge mutual economic and trade ties between the two countries. He vowed to take joint initiatives for uplift of the tourism sector under a holistic strategy.

Imran Mohmand invited the Swiss investors to make investment in all above mentioned potential sectors. He stressed the need for taking joint ventures to bring infrastructure improvement in tourist attraction spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A senior office bearer called for promotion of business to business contact, taking benefits from each others' experiences and launching of joint ventures/projects.

Accompanied by Commercial Advisor Muhammad Ajwat Arsalan and Commercial Attaché Arturo Piovesana, the Swiss ambassador said his country is ready to cooperate with Pakistan to bring infrastructure improvement in tourism attraction locations.

Benedict De Du Carjat while commenting on the prevailing Afghan situation said that the instability and uncertainty in Afghanistan would have great negative impacts in the region.

The Swiss diplomat stressed the need of extending every possible cooperation and support to terrorism affected people of Afghanistan in their time testing situation, because the Afghans are passing through difficult phase of their life and faced with numerous challenges.

He called for provision of all facilities and financial support on emergency grounds to avert human catastrophe in Afghanistan.