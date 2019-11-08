UrduPoint.com
Swiss Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Swiss parliamentary delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) ::A four-member Swiss parliamentary delegation led by Jean-Rene Fournier called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed tourism, economy and bilateral relations during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Deputy Speaker Senate Saleem Mandiwala accompanied the delegation during visit of the historic Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said the government was working hard for the promotion of tourism in Punjab and other provinces of the country. He said Pakistan offered great opportunities for investment in tourism and other sectors.

