Swiss Privacy Firm Observes High Demand For VPN In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2024 | 03:55 PM

Proton has offered free internet services to the users facing censorship.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Proton, a Swiss-based internet privacy firm, has unveiled its initiative to offer free VPN server networks in nations facing upcoming elections, where censorship and suppression prevail.

The company said that it's objective is supporting the citizens in bypassing government censorship and countering misinformation during crucial electoral periods.

The company emphasized that monitoring the demand for its VPN services helps detect government crackdowns on free expression early on, with significant spikes observed in countries like Nepal, Pakistan, Gabon, and Senegal in response to political or civil unrest over the past year.

Proton identified Venezuela, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey among the countries slated to receive free servers during elections in its bid to ensure widespread access to VPN services to navigate internet censorship and access information freely, especially amid the global significance of the 2024 elections.

Andy Yen, Proton's CEO, underscored the pivotal role of safeguarding free speech and combating censorship in fostering democratic processes worldwide.

In addition to its encrypted email services, Proton plans to provide free local servers to users in election countries two weeks before and after key elections, utilizing smart routing technology to evade government restrictions.

