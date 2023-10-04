Switching to single shift sparks transportation chaos at MNSUA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a sudden move that has left students and parents in dismay, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has transitioned from two shifts schedule to a single, consolidated transport creating a transportation nightmare for them.

Traditionally, the university operated on a schedule that staggered classes across two shifts, allowing students to plan their transportation conveniently. Students living off-campus often relied on this schedule to utilize transportation, or pick-up and drop-off times.

However, the recent shift to a single shift of bus routes in the morning and evening has disrupted these well-established routines. Under the new system, students are picked and dropped only once in the day whether they are attending morning or evening classes.

Parents, too, are grappling with the unexpected change. The once-smooth process of dropping off or picking up their children has turned into a time-consuming ordeal. Many parents are voicing concerns about the safety of their kids.

A depressed mother who wished not to be named told APP on Wednesday that two of her kids are studying at MNSUA adding that she was much worried owing to varsity's sudden decision of plying buses only once for both morning and evening classes.

"My daughter's classes end at 1 pm and she has to stay at campus till 5 pm good for nothing to catch her routine bus.

She wastes four hours daily after the culmination of classes daily waiting for the route." she deployed.

The varsity also raised transport charges in April this year all of sudden from Rs 2500 to Rs 3500 which has multiplied the financial constraints of the parents.

"Who should we complain to in this connection? " she questioned.

A father said that his son used the transport facility last semester but owing to high charges and single shift issues, he had switched to public transport through Veda bus which is usually packed to capacity on the old Shujabad route where the University is located.

A female student on the condition of anonymity informed that they had talked to their coordinator and head of department about the problem but their request of running buses in two shifts went unheeded.

When contacted, MNSUA transport in charge, Dr Rana Bin Yameen informed that owing to PoL product's skyrocketing rates, the varsity administration was forced to revise the transport charges before summer break this year.

He stated that a committee had a very long meeting on the problem but could not find a solution but to shift to one shift only.

Reduction of the budget of varsities by the Higher education Department has created a lot of varsities, he concluded.

