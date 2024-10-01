Open Menu

SWM Project In Final Stages Of Approval: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Mayor, Mirpurkhas, Abdul Rauf Ghori on Tuesday said that the Solid Waste Management (SWM) project was in the final stages of approval, which would help make the city clean, beautiful and green.

He sated this while addressing the performance ceremony organized by the Central Association of Traders here .

The mayor further said that during the recent monsoon rains, 400 mm of rain water was drained out from the city, which was a difficult challenge, but the Municipal Corporation and his team deal the challenge in befitting way.

A bus service for the people has been started in the city on public demand, he said, adding that very soon a bus service would be started from Khipro bus stand to Mirpurkhas bus terminal.

Abdul Rauf Ghori said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was committed to serve people.

Earlier, President of the Central Association of Traders, Abdul Jabbar Khan, said that this event had been organized in honor of those who had served the people of Mirpurkhas and said that in the recent rains, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori was the only one in the field along with his team.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan spoke about the performance of the district administration, the information department of MirpurKhas, and problems of people and media. He also appreciated the efforts of the journalists who highlighted various issues related to the people.

