SWMC being provided modern machinery: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that the Punjab government is spending millions of rupees to provide modern machinery to Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) to enhance its performance and ensure provision of world class municipal facilities to people.

He was addressing a meeting of the SWMC executive committee.

The minister said that cleaning of the city was being carried out with automatic machinery instead of manual.

He said it is now the responsibility of the SWMC authorities to ensure proper use of vehicles and machinery and provide the best municipal facilities to the citizens.

Managing Director/ Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Farooq Sadiq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf local leader Chaudhry Ilyas, Senior Operations Manager Mujahid Rasool, Secretary Mashood and Agha Dawood were also present.

app/ir