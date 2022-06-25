UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SWMC Board of Directors meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of board of Directors of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) was held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas in the chair.

During the meeting, SWMC Managing Director Khalid Javed Goraya presented a plan of sacrificial animals waste collection and dumping them in accordance with hygienic principles during the Eidul Azha days.

The plan for cleaning and whitewashing of roads was also reviewed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that provision of quality sanitation facilities to citizens would be ensured on Eidul Azha.

He said the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) should completeits monsoon preparations plan and an awareness campaign should be launchedin this regard.

