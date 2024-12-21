SWMC BoD meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The fifth meeting of the Sargodha Waste Management Company’s Board of Directors was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, and other officials. The board discussed and approved several agenda items, including the expansion of decisions made in previous meetings, and an increase in the procurement committee and CEO's financial powers.

A significant update was provided regarding the completion of sanitation contracts in all 18 tehsils of the division. The SWMC has successfully achieved all its objectives within the specified deadline and will commence sanitation operations as per the scheduled timeline.

The board decided to conduct special sessions at the district level, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, to provide guidelines, SOPs, and timelines to the successful bidding companies.

It was also decided in the meeting that a dedicated monitoring room would be established at the company's office to track daily activities in each tehsil. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan expressed his optimism that the activation of the waste management company would significantly improve the sanitation situation in the entire division and provide a clean and hygienic environment to the citizens. He emphasized the crucial role of the Board of Directors in ensuring the success of the company's sanitation initiatives.