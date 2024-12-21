Open Menu

SWMC BoD Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SWMC BoD meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The fifth meeting of the Sargodha Waste Management Company’s Board of Directors was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, and other officials. The board discussed and approved several agenda items, including the expansion of decisions made in previous meetings, and an increase in the procurement committee and CEO's financial powers.

A significant update was provided regarding the completion of sanitation contracts in all 18 tehsils of the division. The SWMC has successfully achieved all its objectives within the specified deadline and will commence sanitation operations as per the scheduled timeline.

The board decided to conduct special sessions at the district level, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, to provide guidelines, SOPs, and timelines to the successful bidding companies.

It was also decided in the meeting that a dedicated monitoring room would be established at the company's office to track daily activities in each tehsil. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan expressed his optimism that the activation of the waste management company would significantly improve the sanitation situation in the entire division and provide a clean and hygienic environment to the citizens. He emphasized the crucial role of the Board of Directors in ensuring the success of the company's sanitation initiatives.

Related Topics

Company Sargodha All

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

31 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

31 minutes ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

1 hour ago
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

4 hours ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan