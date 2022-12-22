SWMC BoDs meet

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The 78th meeting of board of Directors (BoDs) of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) was held here on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Abdullah Khurram Niazi in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG)/Managing Director (MD) Shahid Abbas, Manager Operations Agha Dawood, Directors Shahnawaz Chaudhry, Aamir Yousaf Butt, Muhammed Sohaib Raza, Zareen Fatima, Hassan Sarfraz Bhalli attended the meeting.

Implementation of revenue generation model in Union Council (UC) Muhammedpura, extending the scope of company's services to eight urban Union Councils (UCs) and tehsil headquarters of the district council and approval for the recruitment of additional sanitary staff for the newly extended areas were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that in UC Muhammed-pura, which has been declared as a model, consists of 1239 houses up to five marla, 602 houses up to ten marla and 294 big houses, 1160 small commercial and 24 industrial business centers.

It was suggested in the meeting that the number of staff in Model Union Council would be increased from 55 to 70, nine vehicles would be deployed, the staff will go door-to-door and collect garbage daily and Rs 400 per month from every five marla house, Rs 500 per month from big houses and Rs 1000 from owners of commercial and industrial buildings would be collected and regular receipt would be issued.

With the implementation of this model from January 1, there would be a ban on receipts for any private person in Union Council Muhammed-pura.

In the meeting, a 20-year contract was approved by the district council to take over the sanitation operations immediately for UCs Bonkan, Harrar, Adalat Garha, Shatap Garha, Gohad-pura along with Union Council of district council Ugoki, Barath and Boath.

It was decided to hire 435 sanitation staff including sanitary workers and supervisors through a third party to collect 175 tons of garbage from these areas daily.

The Board of Directors (BoDs) also approved entering into a contract to take over the responsibility of cleanliness of sewerage managed by the Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, after purchasing the necessary machinery, the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) will also take over the responsibility of cleaning in the tehsil headquarters Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that after observingthe results of recovery model, it would be implemented in other union councils as well.