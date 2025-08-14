SWMC CEO Dismisses 2 Supervisors Over Poor Cleanliness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:13 AM
Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran on Wednesday dismissed the service of two supervisors and issued a show-cause notice to Assistant Manager over poor cleanliness in certain areas of Sargodha
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran on Wednesday dismissed the service of two supervisors and issued a show-cause notice to Assistant Manager over poor cleanliness in certain areas of Sargodha.
He taken this action while paying a surprise visit to Chak No 124 South, Shaheenabad, and Salanwali. Contractors were also fined heavily for their irresponsibility.
The CEO's surprise visit revealed several issues, including delayed garbage collection, absence of sanitation staff, and accumulation of waste.
He stressed that public convenience is the company's top priority and that non-performing staff will face consequences. He directed the deployment of additional cleaning staff to address the issue of poor cleanliness. Special monitoring teams were activated to ensure cleanliness in residential areas.
The CEO stressed that the company's reputation depends on its service to the public and practical performance.
Recent Stories
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests5 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan45 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED7 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University7 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day7 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab7 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Independence Day7 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq with Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration19 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”19 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings19 minutes ago