Open Menu

SWMC CEO Dismisses 2 Supervisors Over Poor Cleanliness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:13 AM

SWMC CEO dismisses 2 supervisors over poor cleanliness

Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran on Wednesday dismissed the service of two supervisors and issued a show-cause notice to Assistant Manager over poor cleanliness in certain areas of Sargodha

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran on Wednesday dismissed the service of two supervisors and issued a show-cause notice to Assistant Manager over poor cleanliness in certain areas of Sargodha.

He taken this action while paying a surprise visit to Chak No 124 South, Shaheenabad, and Salanwali. Contractors were also fined heavily for their irresponsibility.

The CEO's surprise visit revealed several issues, including delayed garbage collection, absence of sanitation staff, and accumulation of waste.

He stressed that public convenience is the company's top priority and that non-performing staff will face consequences. He directed the deployment of additional cleaning staff to address the issue of poor cleanliness. Special monitoring teams were activated to ensure cleanliness in residential areas.

The CEO stressed that the company's reputation depends on its service to the public and practical performance.

Recent Stories

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

12 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

44 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

44 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

44 minutes ago
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

44 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

44 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

7 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

7 minutes ago
 Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's ..

Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan