SWMC CEO dismisses 2 supervisors over poor cleanliness

Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran on Wednesday dismissed the service of two supervisors and issued a show-cause notice to Assistant Manager over poor cleanliness in certain areas of Sargodha

He taken this action while paying a surprise visit to Chak No 124 South, Shaheenabad, and Salanwali. Contractors were also fined heavily for their irresponsibility.

The CEO's surprise visit revealed several issues, including delayed garbage collection, absence of sanitation staff, and accumulation of waste.

He stressed that public convenience is the company's top priority and that non-performing staff will face consequences. He directed the deployment of additional cleaning staff to address the issue of poor cleanliness. Special monitoring teams were activated to ensure cleanliness in residential areas.

The CEO stressed that the company's reputation depends on its service to the public and practical performance.