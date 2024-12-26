SWMC CEOs Asked To Take Quick Action On Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Local Government Minister Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq has directed the chief executive
officers of solid waste management companies to take immediate action on the
complaints and upload the redressal details on the portal.
He warned that there was no room for any laxity or negligence regarding the
set goals of sanitation.
During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chair of Local Government
Minister Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq, the redressal of citizens' complaints relating to Suthra
Punjab programme was reviewed. Additional Secretary Local Government Maria Tariq
and CEOs of waste management companies attended the meeting through video link.
Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his satisfaction over the fact
that citizens had started lodging their complaints on the portal.
He said that Chief Minister
Maryam Nawaz had directed to develop an effective mechanism for redressal of citizens' complaints. "Implementation of the Chief Minister's instructions will be ensured to provide better
sanitation services to the people", he vowed.
Zeeshan Rafiq directed the CEOs of waste management companies to come out
of their offices and monitor the field situation. "Special teams should visit the hot-spots
on regular basis in their respective areas. Performance of contractors should be
monitored and evaluated", he added.
The Local Government Minister also directed that supervisors should be appointed
at the union council level to monitor the performance of contractors.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SWMC CEOs asked to take quick action on complaints2 minutes ago
-
Nation honors Parveen Shakir's enduring legacy on 30th death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates state-of-the-art passport and immigration Headquarters11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 87 properties12 minutes ago
-
NDF pays rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 34,600 cusecs water42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets UAE minister in Ghotki1 hour ago
-
Four profiteers held:1 hour ago
-
Pak-Turkiye centuries-bound ties to develop further in future: Tarar1 hour ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food packages to Khurram IDPs in Hangu1 hour ago
-
Generous book donation to UoS enhances academic resources:1 hour ago