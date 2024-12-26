SWMC CEOs asked to take quick action on complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Local Government Minister Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq has directed the chief executive

officers of solid waste management companies to take immediate action on the

complaints and upload the redressal details on the portal.

He warned that there was no room for any laxity or negligence regarding the

set goals of sanitation.

During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chair of Local Government

Minister Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq, the redressal of citizens' complaints relating to Suthra

Punjab programme was reviewed. Additional Secretary Local Government Maria Tariq

and CEOs of waste management companies attended the meeting through video link.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his satisfaction over the fact

that citizens had started lodging their complaints on the portal.

He said that Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz had directed to develop an effective mechanism for redressal of citizens' complaints. "Implementation of the Chief Minister's instructions will be ensured to provide better

sanitation services to the people", he vowed.

Zeeshan Rafiq directed the CEOs of waste management companies to come out

of their offices and monitor the field situation. "Special teams should visit the hot-spots

on regular basis in their respective areas. Performance of contractors should be

monitored and evaluated", he added.

The Local Government Minister also directed that supervisors should be appointed

at the union council level to monitor the performance of contractors.