SWMC chalks out plan on Eid

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that citizens should cooperate with the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) to keep the city clean on Eid.

The SWMC has established special pick-up points and transfer stations while the SWMC helpline will be active 24 hours on Eid.

He stated this while distributing bags among the masses at Chowk Allama Iqbal on Tuesday.

Managing Director Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, Senior Operations Manager Mujahid Rasool,Operations Manager Agha Dawood and others were also present.