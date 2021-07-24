SWMC disposes of 6000 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said on Saturday that workers of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) removed 6000 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eidul Azha in the city.

Addressing a meeting in his office, the DC said that a total of four transit points were set up in the city where specially designed 70,000 bio-degradable bags were distributed among people so that could dispose of offal of their sacrificial animals properly.

He said that 238 vehicles including mini dumpers, trolleys, chain buckets and excavators were used for lifting the waste of animals.

The DC said that SWMC helpline 1139 received 605 complaints from citizens which were redressedon the same day.

He appreciated the performance of SWMC staff to keep the city clean during Eid days.