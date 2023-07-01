Open Menu

SWMC Lifts 6895-ton Waste Of Sacrificial Animals

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) lifted 6,895 tonnes of waste from Sialkot city to the dumping points.

The teams of District Council, Local Government Department, Municipal Committee Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur also effectively used all available resources for cleaning their areas.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on the occasion of a visit to urban areas to review implementation of the sanitation plan.

SWMC Managing Director (MD) Kashif Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Deputy Director Local Government, Chief Officer (CO ) District Council, Manager Operations SWMC were also present.

The deputy commissioner said 1,300 officers and employees were assigned the duty of cleaning Sialkot on Eidul Azha. He said that with the help of 225 vehicles, the SWMC teams collected a total of 2,413 tonnes of waste of animals on the first day, 2,827 tons on the second day and disposed it of at nine points.

While on the third day, 652 tons of waste was lifted till afternoon.

The DC said a total of 1,040 complaints were received on helpline 1139 and those all were resolved. He said the local government had provided 5 loader rickshaws per union council to lift the garbage from 111 rural union councils under its management, who lifted a total of 1500 metric tons of waste, and similarly the district council lifted 703 metric tons of garbage and waste from 8 urban union councils (towns) under their management and dumped them according to hygiene rules.

He also appreciated the arrangements made by the Municipal Committees in Daska, Pasrur, Sambrial for cleaning and removing the waste of sacrificial animals.

