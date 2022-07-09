SWMC makes strategy on Eid

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Acting Managing Director Sharjeel Bashir said the company had made a comprehensive strategy to remove sacrificial animals' offal on Eid-ul-Adha.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said 240 vehicles would be used in the operation and more than 1,400 workers will perform duties in the field.

The MD said special cleaning of mosques, Eidgahs and cemeteries would be ensured while 20,000-kg of lime and 1500 liters of phenyl will be used for cleaning besidesdistributing waste bags among people.

In case of complaints, the helpline 1139 and control room had been set up, he added.