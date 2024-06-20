Open Menu

SWMC, MCs Dispose Of 8213 Tonnes Waste Of Sacrificial Animals In Three Days Of Eidul Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Thursday the Sialkot Waste Management

Company (SWMC) and the Municipal Committees disposed of 8213 tonnes of sacrificial animal

waste during the three days of Eidul Azha.

The SWMC and local bodies received 631 complaints regarding sanitation that had been resolved.

He stated this while giving details regarding cleaning operations on Eidul Azha.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SWMC Kashif Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that District Council, SWMC and Municipal

Committee Daska, Pasrur, Sialkot had made 288 points for waste collection.

On the first day, 3551 tonnes, on the second day 2722 tonnes and on the third day 1940 tonnes

waste was shifted to the dumping sites and buried underground.

He said that sanitary agencies cleaned a total of 848 places and chemicals were sprayed

to prevent contamination.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain expressed his satisfaction over the performance

of officers and employees of SWMC, District Council and Municipal Committees for achieving

the goal of zero waste as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

