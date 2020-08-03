SWMC removes 5,000 tons offals of sacrificial animals during Eid holidays

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) workers lifted and removed 5,000 tons offals of sacrificial animals from the city during the Eid holidays.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said the SWMC had established 25 points to dump offals of sacrificial animals during the Eid Days.

The SWMC had also distributed bags among people for dumping of offals besides motivating them to keep the city neat and clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha.