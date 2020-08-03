UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SWMC Removes 5,000 Tons Offals Of Sacrificial Animals During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:20 PM

SWMC removes 5,000 tons offals of sacrificial animals during Eid holidays

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) workers lifted and removed 5,000 tons offals of sacrificial animals from the city during the Eid holidays.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said the SWMC had established 25 points to dump offals of sacrificial animals during the Eid Days.

The SWMC had also distributed bags among people for dumping of offals besides motivating them to keep the city neat and clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Nasir Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi& ..

21 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

2 hours ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.