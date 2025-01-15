Open Menu

SWMC Reviews Matters

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SWMC reviews matters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the board of directors of the Sargodha Waste Management Company

(SWMC) was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan

on Wednesday.

CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran briefed the board on significant developments.

He highlighted that five meetings of the Human Resource Committee and seven of

the Procurement Committee were convened to finalize matters which were subsequently

approved by the board of directors.

The meeting was informed that interviews for appointment of senior manager monitoring and

senior monitoring officers in 17 tehsils of the division had been completed. Their deployment

is expected within two weeks.

The contractors have initiated procurement of machinery and recruitment of staff to

enhance operational efficiency.

Related Topics

Company Sargodha

Recent Stories

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

5 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

12 minutes ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

16 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

6 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

15 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

15 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan