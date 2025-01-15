SWMC reviews matters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the board of directors of the Sargodha Waste Management Company

(SWMC) was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan

on Wednesday.

CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran briefed the board on significant developments.

He highlighted that five meetings of the Human Resource Committee and seven of

the Procurement Committee were convened to finalize matters which were subsequently

approved by the board of directors.

The meeting was informed that interviews for appointment of senior manager monitoring and

senior monitoring officers in 17 tehsils of the division had been completed. Their deployment

is expected within two weeks.

The contractors have initiated procurement of machinery and recruitment of staff to

enhance operational efficiency.