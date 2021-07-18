SWMC starts special cleanliness campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A 7-day special cleanliness campaign by Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) to provide clean environment to the people on Eid-ul-Adha has been started.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq here on Sunday inaugurated the campaign.

Addressing the SWMC workers, Tahir Farooq said that on the special directive of the Punjab government, the administration is fully prepared to dump offal and other waste of sacrificial animals after door to door collections in the district.

He said that 1260 workers of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) will work on three days of Eid-ul-Adha. The DC said 101 vehicles including mini dumper, tractor-trolley, trucks, compactor and 135 additional vehicles will also be a part of campaign.

He appealed to the citizens to support the administration in making the environment clean.

The DC also visited the city along with SWMC M.D. Khalid Javed Goraya, operations team and company workers.