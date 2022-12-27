SWMC to do sanitation in eight UCs from January: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) will take over 100 per cent responsibility of sanitation in eight union councils (UCs) of the district council from the second week of January.

In view of the limited resources of the Municipal Committee Sambarial, the machinery required for cleaning would be purchased in a phased manner.

He issued these instructions while addressing an important meeting regarding Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation (MC) Sambrial Maheen Fatima, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad, Manager Operations Agha Dawood, MO Finance Sambrial and other officers.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the revenue model would be implemented in Model Union Council Muhammadpura from January 1.

He said that SWMC would collect the garbage from door-to-door and its staff would charge fixed solid waste fee from the citizens.

No private individual would be allowed to collect the fee from the mentioned area, later this model would be implemented in all UCs, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said this would help reduce financial burden on Municipal Corporation.

He said that the process of purchasing machinery in the final stages and it would cost Rs. 260 million.

It was informed in the meeting that the existing resources of the Municipal Committee were insufficient for the purchase of the required machinery.

Deputy Commissioner directed, considering the available budget, important machines should be purchased in the first phase, while supporting machinery would be purchased in the second phase.

He said sanitation staff, available for cleaning 7 UCs of MC Sambrial, would be handed over to SWMC, where the employment status of regular employees would not be affected.

According to the company policy, temporary employees would be given old age benefits, he added.