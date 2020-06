(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:The Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) has chalked out a plan for cleanliness of the city after getting 24 mini dumpers by the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said a special task had been given to the SWMC to ensure cleanliness by establishing garbage dumping points.