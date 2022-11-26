SWMC to make city clean, green

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) Convener Chaudhry Shahnawaz has said that he was always striving to make city clean and green.

While addressing the meeting held in SWMC office regarding cleanliness in UCs, he said that the work was in progress to improve sanitation arrangements.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, CEO MunicipalCorporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shahzad, CEO District Council Alfat, OperationsManager SWMC Agha Dawood and others were also present on this occasion.