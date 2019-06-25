SWMC to recruit 500 staff: Chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) has approved recruitment of 500 members staff as well as uniforms for all its workers in its board of directors meeting, held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khattak in the chair, who is also chairman of the SWMC.

Addressing the focal persons from different union councils, the DC vowed to make SWMC a role model with regard to implement cleanliness plan in the city.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the absent staff.

He asked the focal persons and SWMC officers to shift dumping points from near educational institutions, worship places and parks, to some suitable places.

He reiterated that unlawful slaughter houses and milk points would be relocated from the city. He said when he had assumed charge, there was only 25 percent vehicles being operational along with respective machinery; now the ratio has gone up to 70 percent.