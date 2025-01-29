SWMC to start cleanliness operation from Feb 1

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Sargodha Waste Management Company will start cleanliness operation

in the district from February 1.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem

chaired a joint meeting with assistant commissioners and contractors to finalize

arrangements on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by ADC Fahad Mehmood and CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran

who briefed participants on the comprehensive cleaning plan.

It was revealed that alongside routine cleaning, a zero-waste initiative would

also be implemented.