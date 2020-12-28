SWO delegation greets newly elected ACP body

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Students Welfare Organization (SWO), congratulated the President Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Muhammad Ahmad Shah and the newly elected members of Governing Body on their historic victory in ACP Elections-2021.

A SWO delegation visited Karachi Arts Council led by SWO President, Khaliq Dina Hall and appreciated efforts of the Ahmad Shah and his team for development and promotion of literature.

The delegation said contributions of Ahmad Shah team were unforgettable.

Senior Director of sports and Culture KMC Khurshid Shah, Members of the Governing Body Saadat Jafari, Bashir Saduzai, Huma Mir, Uzma Al-Karim andothers were also present on the occasion.