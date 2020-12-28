UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SWO Delegation Greets Newly Elected ACP Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

SWO delegation greets newly elected ACP body

Students Welfare Organization (SWO), congratulated the President Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Muhammad Ahmad Shah and the newly elected members of Governing Body on their historic victory in ACP Elections-2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Students Welfare Organization (SWO), congratulated the President Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Muhammad Ahmad Shah and the newly elected members of Governing Body on their historic victory in ACP Elections-2021.

A SWO delegation visited Karachi Arts Council led by SWO President, Khaliq Dina Hall and appreciated efforts of the Ahmad Shah and his team for development and promotion of literature.

The delegation said contributions of Ahmad Shah team were unforgettable.

Senior Director of sports and Culture KMC Khurshid Shah, Members of the Governing Body Saadat Jafari, Bashir Saduzai, Huma Mir, Uzma Al-Karim andothers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Dina Huma Mir

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

22 minutes ago

German care home workers given five times vaccine ..

53 seconds ago

Govt working on targeted subsidies to provide chea ..

55 seconds ago

30 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in H ..

56 seconds ago

Zartaj stresses to resolve political issues in Par ..

58 seconds ago

MNA express grief over Senator Kulsoom demise

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.