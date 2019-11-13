SWO Extends Date For Scholarships 2019-20 For Federal Govt Employees' Children
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:34 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Staff Welfare Organisation (SWO) Establishment Division has extended date for issuance and submission of scholarship forms 2019-20 for children of federal government employees.
An official communique issued here said that the form could be submitted to SWO Community Centre, Federal Government Employees Colony Hassan Ghari, Shami Road Peshawar till November 20.