'SWO Working To Educate Youths, Transgenders'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Star Welfare Organization is providing youths and transgenders with religious and worldly education and skills.
This was stated by President Star Welfare Organization and Hawa Shelter Home Muhammad Shafique Dogar while talking to APP here on Saturday.
He said that the Police Protection Center in Sargodha refers misguided and transgender individuals to the Star Welfare Organization’s Hawa Shelter Home, where all facilities were provided to them free of cost.
He said that efforts were made through counseling at this institution to change the mindset of boys who fall victim to misguidance at a young age and turn themselves into transgenders, so that they could lead a normal life and serve their country and nation.
