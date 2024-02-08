(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib Khan on Thursday visited various polling stations and reviewed the security arrangements on the polling day.

During the visit, the DPO instructed the on-duty policemen to maintain peace and order at the polling stations.

Moreover, he said, the implementation over the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must be ensured.

He advised the personnel on duty to deal with the citizens politely and maintain discipline.

In case of rush, the citizens should be guided to stand in proper queues in an orderly manner. He said no one should be allowed to enter polling stations without checking.

APP/ans