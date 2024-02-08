Open Menu

SW's DPO Visits Polling Stations To Inspect Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SW's DPO visits polling stations to inspect security

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib Khan on Thursday visited various polling stations and reviewed the security arrangements on the polling day.

During the visit, the DPO instructed the on-duty policemen to maintain peace and order at the polling stations.

Moreover, he said, the implementation over the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must be ensured.

He advised the personnel on duty to deal with the citizens politely and maintain discipline.

In case of rush, the citizens should be guided to stand in proper queues in an orderly manner. He said no one should be allowed to enter polling stations without checking.

APP/ans

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

48 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

3 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

3 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

15 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

16 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

16 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan