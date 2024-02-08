SW's DPO Visits Polling Stations To Inspect Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib Khan on Thursday visited various polling stations and reviewed the security arrangements on the polling day.
During the visit, the DPO instructed the on-duty policemen to maintain peace and order at the polling stations.
Moreover, he said, the implementation over the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must be ensured.
He advised the personnel on duty to deal with the citizens politely and maintain discipline.
In case of rush, the citizens should be guided to stand in proper queues in an orderly manner. He said no one should be allowed to enter polling stations without checking.
APP/ans
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits control room10 minutes ago
-
SPP chairs meeting to ensure transparent, impartial election10 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 371 connections10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal casts his vote in Nodero10 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana inspects various polling stations10 minutes ago
-
SSP Korangi visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements20 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth observers express satisfaction over polling process in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Energy price cut, economic stability strong reasons to elect reps, say people of NA-5529 minutes ago
-
Polling continues smoothly in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
Citizens exercising right to cast vote30 minutes ago
-
Polling continues in peaceful manner across province: IGP Punjab40 minutes ago
-
Amid tight security, polling continues peacefully in Balochistan40 minutes ago