UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SWT To Set Up Iftar Dinner At 6 Places Of Quetta In Ramzan: Jahangir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

SWT to set up Iftar Dinner at 6 places of Quetta in Ramzan: Jahangir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Member of Sailani Welfare Trust (SWT) Jahangir Langove said that during the Holy month of Ramzan, Iftar Dinner would be set up at six places under Sailani Welfare Trust in Quetta city.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for Iftar dinner to be held in Quetta under the auspices of Sailani Welfare Trust during Ramzan at his Office. On Sunday.

Jahangir Langove said that Sailani Welfare Trust Quetta had been provided free food among the poor people across the country, wheelchairs and other facilities in hospitals in which philanthropists have a huge role but they should play their role for helping needy people in the country and Balochistan in the Ramzan.

During the day, free Iftar dinners will be set up at six places including Jinnah Road, Meezan Chowk, Sariab Road, Joint Road, Bolan Medical Hospital and Senar Hospital Quetta for which all arrangements have been made.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Poor Road Bolan Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

2 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.