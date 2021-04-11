SWT to set up Iftar Dinner at 6 places of Quetta in Ramzan: Jahangir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Member of Sailani Welfare Trust (SWT) Jahangir Langove said that during the Holy month of Ramzan, Iftar Dinner would be set up at six places under Sailani Welfare Trust in Quetta city.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for Iftar dinner to be held in Quetta under the auspices of Sailani Welfare Trust during Ramzan at his Office. On Sunday.

Jahangir Langove said that Sailani Welfare Trust Quetta had been provided free food among the poor people across the country, wheelchairs and other facilities in hospitals in which philanthropists have a huge role but they should play their role for helping needy people in the country and Balochistan in the Ramzan.

During the day, free Iftar dinners will be set up at six places including Jinnah Road, Meezan Chowk, Sariab Road, Joint Road, Bolan Medical Hospital and Senar Hospital Quetta for which all arrangements have been made.