UrduPoint.com

SWWB Allotted 2202 Flats To Industrial Workers In 5 Years: Saeed Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SWWB allotted 2202 flats to industrial workers in 5 years: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, on Thursday, informed that Sindh Workers Welfare board (SWWB) has allotted 2202 flats to industrial workers in four cities of the province.

The minister while responding to queries of the members during question hour in Sindh Assembly stated that 2202 flats were allotted to industrial workers since July 2017 in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and Kotri while thousands of plots and quarters have also been allotted to industrial workers across the province.

He said that for the allotment of a flat, the worker should be a permanent employee of an industrial organisation or the factory registered under the Factories Act, 1934 and located within 30 km from the labour colony.

Saeed Ghani further informed about criterion for allotment of the flat that worker's employment period in the concerned industrial entity must be at least three years, he must be married and also be registered with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) or Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI).

The employee who already got a house, flat or shop from Workers Welfare Board or any other relevant organisation would not be eligible for allotment of SWWB flat, he added.

Responding to a supplementary question, the minister said that those flats were not allotted to workers free of cost but they have to pay a nominal amount of Rs.30,000 in advance and the remaining Rs.470,000 in a period of 20 years.

Saeed Ghani while responding to another question told the house that Workers Welfare Board Sindh has launched a development scheme in 2018 under which 256 flats have been constructed for labourers in Labour Colony in District Tando Mohammad Khan.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Married Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Kotri July 2017 2018 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Employment

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Canada

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Canada

26 seconds ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs tr ..

Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs trade-boosting MoU with Australi ..

15 minutes ago
 European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; i ..

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; in UAE

30 minutes ago
 French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED72 ..

French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED726.2 million in 2022

30 minutes ago
 SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

31 minutes ago
 After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arres ..

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.