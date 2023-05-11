SWWB allotted 2202 flats to industrial workers in 5 years: Saeed Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, on Thursday, informed that Sindh Workers Welfare board (SWWB) has allotted 2202 flats to industrial workers in four cities of the province.

The minister while responding to queries of the members during question hour in Sindh Assembly stated that 2202 flats were allotted to industrial workers since July 2017 in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and Kotri while thousands of plots and quarters have also been allotted to industrial workers across the province.

He said that for the allotment of a flat, the worker should be a permanent employee of an industrial organisation or the factory registered under the Factories Act, 1934 and located within 30 km from the labour colony.

Saeed Ghani further informed about criterion for allotment of the flat that worker's employment period in the concerned industrial entity must be at least three years, he must be married and also be registered with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) or Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI).

The employee who already got a house, flat or shop from Workers Welfare Board or any other relevant organisation would not be eligible for allotment of SWWB flat, he added.

Responding to a supplementary question, the minister said that those flats were not allotted to workers free of cost but they have to pay a nominal amount of Rs.30,000 in advance and the remaining Rs.470,000 in a period of 20 years.

Saeed Ghani while responding to another question told the house that Workers Welfare Board Sindh has launched a development scheme in 2018 under which 256 flats have been constructed for labourers in Labour Colony in District Tando Mohammad Khan.