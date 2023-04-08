Close
SWWB Employees Oppose Outsourcing Of 25 Schools, Two Colleges To NGOs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 10:10 PM

The Employees of Sindh Workers Welfare Board (SWWB) have opposed the outsourcing of some 25 schools and 2 colleges operating under the board to the non-governmental organizations (NGOs)

Led by the teachers Tehzeeb Bhutto, Muhammad Ali Rajput and Aslam Keerio, the protesters held a demonstration outside the press club here on Saturday.

They claimed that around 2,200 employees of the board had been threatened with redundancy if the schools and colleges of the board were handed over to private hands.

They deplored that they were not even being provided timely promotions and medical allowances while much retired staff were running from pillar to post to get their pensions.

The protesters demanded an immediate stop to the outsourcing of schools and colleges. They warned of intensifying their protests if their demand went unheard.

