Sxi booked for stealing oil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Millat Town police on Friday registered a case against six accused for stealing oil from the PARCO pipeline near Chak No 021-RB.

Police said PARCO Security Officer Riaz Ahmed, in a complaint, said Qisar Imtiaz, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mudasar Iqbal and Abdul Hameed had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 201-RB Chandian Talawanand stole a huge quantity of oil from a pipeline.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.