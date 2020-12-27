SYAC holds protest rally against MDCAT result, PMC

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Youth Action Committee (SYAC) on Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged irregularities in the result of MDCAT-2020 conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

A rally led by Sindhu Nawaz Ghanghro, Aneel Hub Ali and others was taken out from Sindh University's old Campus to Hyderabad Press Club and rejected the result of the medical admission test taken by the newly established Pakistan Medical Commission.

The candidates belonging to Sindh and Balochistan have been deprived of the right to get admission in medical colleges of the country, the participants of the protest rally alleged.

They called upon the Federal and provincial government to take notice of the alleged injustices in the result of MDCAT-2020 in which candidates of Punjab and KP were declared successful on the seat number of the candidate of Sindh and issue directives for re-conducting the medical test.

They warned that a strong protest movement would be launched in the country if demands for re-conducting of the MDCAT-2020 would not be met.