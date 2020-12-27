UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SYAC Holds Protest Rally Against MDCAT Result, PMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

SYAC holds protest rally against MDCAT result, PMC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Youth Action Committee (SYAC) on Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged irregularities in the result of MDCAT-2020 conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

A rally led by Sindhu Nawaz Ghanghro, Aneel Hub Ali and others was taken out from Sindh University's old Campus to Hyderabad Press Club and rejected the result of the medical admission test taken by the newly established Pakistan Medical Commission.

The candidates belonging to Sindh and Balochistan have been deprived of the right to get admission in medical colleges of the country, the participants of the protest rally alleged.

They called upon the Federal and provincial government to take notice of the alleged injustices in the result of MDCAT-2020 in which candidates of Punjab and KP were declared successful on the seat number of the candidate of Sindh and issue directives for re-conducting the medical test.

They warned that a strong protest movement would be launched in the country if demands for re-conducting of the MDCAT-2020 would not be met.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Hyderabad Hub Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues an Emiri decree to form t ..

4 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law to establish the Su ..

19 minutes ago

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

1 hour ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

2 hours ago

WAM REPORT: UAE on frontlines of combatting spread ..

2 hours ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.