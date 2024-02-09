Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani Wins NA-152 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Candidate Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-152 Multan-V by securing 96,998 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Syed Javed Ali Shah, who bagged 71,259 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 51.36 percent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP's Farrukh Ahmad wins PS- 24 election2 minutes ago
-
Asad Qaiser wins NA-19 election2 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain wins PP-139 election2 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Muhammad Ashraf wins PP-138 election2 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain wins PS- 3 election12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Amjad Ali Khan wins NA-02 election12 minutes ago
-
Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 election12 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sardar Ghulam Abbas wins PP-22 election12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Gohar Ali Khan wins NA-10 election12 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Awais wins PP-140 election12 minutes ago
-
JUI-P' Aslam Raisani wins PB-37 election22 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Khan wins PS-16 election22 minutes ago