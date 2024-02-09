Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani wins NA-152 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Candidate Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-152 Multan-V by securing 96,998 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Syed Javed Ali Shah, who bagged 71,259 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 51.36 percent.