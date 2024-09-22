Syed Abul Ala Maududi remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The 45th death anniversary of the founder and thinker of Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Abul Ala Maududi, was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

JI Central Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif other leaders and workers visited Maulana Maududi's grave and laid wreaths, and offered Fateha.

The leaders also visited the Maududi Memorial Trust. The Maududi Museum management gave a briefing to the workers regarding the books and other items used by Maulana Maududi.

Al-Khidmat Foundation is a proof of Syed Maududi's concern and training. The workers of Jamaat-e-Islami are continuing his journey of public service.