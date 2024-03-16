Open Menu

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary Being Commemorated On March 21

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 08:29 PM

The 34th death anniversary of the esteemed activist of the Kashmiri freedom movement and former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Ghazi-e-Millat Col. (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah is set to be commemorated across Azad Jammu Kashmir on March 21

The occasion aims to reaffirm the commitment to furthering the departed leader's mission of liberating Occupied Kashmir from Indian unlawful hold.

The Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, the late leader's native city, will host a significant ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on March 21 under the auspices of the Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society.

The event will feature Quran Khawani to honor the departed soul, followed by a special function to pay homage to the revered Kashmiri leader.

Moreover, various programs have been scheduled across AJK to commemorate the death anniversary, including visits to the late leader's mausoleum for prayers and offerings of fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir.

These gatherings also seek to invoke prayers for the swift success of the Kashmir freedom movement, emphasizing the enduring legacy of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah in the pursuit of Kashmir's liberation.

