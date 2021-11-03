Syed Ali Akbar appointed as SSP (Operations) Islamabad

Syed Ali Akbar Shah, a BS-18 officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) has been appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) in Islamabad

According to the notification issued by Establishment Division, Syed Ali Akbar Shah, a BS-18 officer of PSP, presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT),is transferred and posted as SSP (Operations) in ICT Police, under Interior Division.