Syed Ali Akbar takes charge as CTO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Ali Akbar took charge of his office as Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi. According to police spokesman, Smart contingent of police presented guard of honour on the occasion.

Later, CTO Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar took a round of office and visited the branches of driving licence, Learning branch, Challan Branch, MT, Account, education Wing, IT branch, Record Room and one window facilitation centre.

The newly appointed CTO/SSP Syed Ali Akbar pledged to resolve traffic issues in the city with support of his subordinates and force. Earlier, SSP Syed Ali Akbar also served as SSP (Operations) and SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) in RPO Office Rawalpindi.